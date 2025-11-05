From left: Northland Inc head of investment and infrastructure Vaughan Cooper, Northland Inc head of Kaupapa Māori Piripi Moore, Massey University deputy vice-chancellor Māori Paora Ammunson, Northland Inc board chair Suzanne Duncan, MP for Northland Grant McCallum, Massey University vice-chancellor Professor Jan Thomas, Whangarei mayor Ken Couper, Massey University pro vice-chancellor College of Sciences Ray Geor, and Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton. Photo / supplied

The waka hourua partnership aims to change that, by building a strong, enduring Massey University presence in Northland and co-developing programmes that reflect local needs and aspirations.

Chair of Northland Inc Suzanne Duncan said the agreement represents an important step in unlocking the full potential of Northland’s food and fibre sector.

“This partnership is about action: getting teaching and research happening locally, connecting students to opportunities, and building pathways that mean our young people don’t have to leave Northland to access world-class learning and leadership.”

The agreement establishes a platform for collaboration between the university, Northland Inc, iwi, local schools and industry.

Shared priorities include:

Massey University vice-chancellor Professor Jan Thomas said the partnership reflects a natural alignment between Massey’s expertise and Northland’s ambitions.

“Our university’s roots are in agriculture, horticulture and applied food technology, and we’re deeply committed to supporting regional Aotearoa New Zealand. Working with Northland Inc, iwi, schools and industry partners, provides an opportunity to co-design education and research that reflects the unique strengths and aspirations of Te Tai Tokerau.

“As the leading distance education provider in New Zealand, we want to see more of our students studying in the regions, more research projects embedded in local contexts, and more collaboration that connects knowledge with practice. The waka hourua agreement provides the foundation for that in Northland.”

The new $6 million health simulation and education centre planned for Whangarei. Photo / Supplied via LDR

The first phase begins in early 2026 with the appointment of two roles (1.5FTE) based in Northland: one focused on research and student engagement, and another on long-term Māori partnership development.

Work is already under way to scope Massey’s involvement in the Whangārei Knowledge Hub, a proposed centre for innovation and education, and to co-develop regionally focused programmes in horticulture and agriculture. This includes exploring existing and new micro-credentials and professional development pathways at Massey, tailored to the needs of Northland’s farmers, growers, and educators.

Duncan said, “By bringing Massey’s expertise into our region and aligning it with local priorities, we’re creating opportunities that stay here – in our schools, on our farms, in our communities. This is about Te Tai Tokerau standing strong in its own right, growing talent, innovation, and research capability that reflect who we are and where we’re heading.”

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast.