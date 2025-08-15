Our rohe contributes over $3 billion annually to New Zealand’s GDP, and that’s with some of the lowest per capita infrastructure investment in the country.

Imagine what’s possible with better connectivity, upgraded freight networks, and targeted support for scalable sectors.

We are already seeing strong investor interest across renewable energy (including solar, wind and waste-to-energy), marine infrastructure, and the high-value end of the primary sector.

The potential to add value to forestry and horticulture in-region is significant.

Northland’s extensive coastline and warm northern waters make it an ideal location to lead the next wave of blue economy growth.

Finfish farming (such as kingfish), seaweed cultivation, and expanded mussel and oyster operations are all being advanced with iwi, Government, and private sector partners.

These are sectors that offer year-round, skilled employment; sustainable export returns; and alignment with Māori economic aspirations and climate resilience.

Global demand for high-quality aquaculture products is rising and New Zealand currently supplies only a fraction of what the market can absorb. Northland is ready to help close that gap.

Tourism is another strength. With a subtropical climate, rich cultural heritage, and easy access to both coast and forest, Northland is a natural magnet for visitors.

But tourism here isn’t just about beaches. It’s about connection – to stories, to place, to people. The opportunity lies in regenerative, globally distinctive experiences that honour our dual heritage, support local communities, and protect our natural environment.

A pōwhiri at Te Whare Rūnanga (the carved meeting house) at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the Bay of Islands

Auckland’s energy demands are increasing, yet its current grid resilience is under pressure. Northland has the renewable energy potential to be part of the solution, not just for our own growth, but for the country’s largest city.

The geothermal station at Ngāwhā Innovation & Enterprise Park is already producing renewable electricity and supporting green industrial development.

Privately funded solar, wind, and biomass projects are advancing across the region, and with further investment in transmission infrastructure, a new “energy bridge” south, Northland could not only become self-sufficient in power, but a key supplier of clean energy to Auckland.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build resilience into the national grid while unlocking new industries and high-value jobs in the north.

One of the most significant signals in the Government’s announcement was support for the concept of a Special Economic Zone at Marsden Point – something Northland Inc and others have championed for several years, and something to take advantage of location, assets and regulatory systems already in place – as well as incentivising high-value growth to fill the hole from the shutdown of the Marsden Point oil refinery.

Marsden Point is one of New Zealand’s most strategically important industrial precincts.

It is connected by road and port to domestic and international markets, with a rail spur now backed by central government.

It has land availability, high energy potential and consenting advantages. With the right policy and regulatory settings, Marsden Point can attract private investment into sectors such as green energy, logistics, marine servicing, advanced manufacturing and innovation.

And the area – with a new dry dock – is a natural home for parts of the NZ Navy.

A Special Economic Zone here would allow for co-ordinated investment in nationally significant projects, helping to accelerate economic diversification, attract capital and generate skilled, sustainable employment. It’s a chance to build something that doesn’t just benefit Northland but strengthens the entire national economy.

Paul Linton, Northland Inc chief executive.

For too long, New Zealand’s economic narrative has centred on urban agglomeration – the idea that growth in large cities will inevitably lift all boats. But that logic is overdue for a rethink.

It is the regions that support our cities – with food, energy, leisure and land. Regions like Northland have the resources, talent and community to deliver, and we can do it in a way that’s grounded in place, tikanga Māori and intergenerational wellbeing.

We don’t need charity. We need investment. Investment that recognises our role in supply chains, energy resilience, trade and security, climate adaptation, housing solutions, and the future of food and tourism, supported by investment into the education of our people to ensure jobs and education align.

We’re pleased to see momentum building, but there’s more to do. If we’re serious about building a stronger, more resilient economy for New Zealand, regions like Northland need to be part of the plan – not just as participants, but as drivers.