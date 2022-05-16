Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New Kerikeri resident creates coffee-based challenge to meet people

3 minutes to read
New to Kerikeri, Tiffiney Gee invented a plan to meet 32 people over coffee in 32 weeks. Photo / Jenny Ling

New to Kerikeri, Tiffiney Gee invented a plan to meet 32 people over coffee in 32 weeks. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist

Moving from a high-flying corporate job in Sydney to being self employed in a small Far North town has sparked a caffeine-fuelled project to meet new people.

Tiffiney Gee was working as head of digital

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei