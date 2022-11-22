Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

New Kaipara swim school teaching essential water safety skills as drownings rise

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods
4 mins to read
Northland had the third-highest drowning rate in the country last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A former competitive swimmer from Northland is determined to change the region’s high drowning rate by ensuring swimming lessons are available locally for adults and kids alike.

Maungaturoto resident Ellen Quirke, who competed in the

