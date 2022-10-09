Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson on roads, Māori wards and personal life

By
5 mins to read
New Mayor of Kaipara Craig Jepson on his election and what he'll do in his first 100 days. Video / NZ Herald

New Mayor of Kaipara Craig Jepson on his election and what he'll do in his first 100 days. Video / NZ Herald

New Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says he has to get his feet under the table and listen and learn in the first few months of his new role.

The concrete businessman from Mangawhai won the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate