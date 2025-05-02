She said NISS had been working on the project for the past 12 months, supported by MSD and Foodstuffs.

“The purpose of Whata Kai is to enable whānau who are struggling financially to be able to have easy access to kai.

“At NISS, more recently, we’ve noticed an increase in the number of whānau who have come in asking for support with kai. As well as that, at the social supermarket we will support whānau if there are other things that they want assistance with.”

There were already whānau using the supermarket and Eruera said NISS had a vision to support the community to build their knowledge and information about how to garden and cook healthy, nutritious food.

New World Kaikohe has been instrumental in bringing the project to life, serving as the buddy store and providing ongoing training and operational support.

Willa Hand from Foodstuffs, Dr Moana Eruera, NISS CEO and Joe Dodd, New World Kaikohe, at the opening of the new social supermarket in Kaikohe.

Chris Quin, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island, which operates New World, said supporting initiatives like Whata Kai is part of the co-op’s long-standing commitment to community.

“As a 103-year-old co-op of family-owned businesses, our role goes beyond retail - we’re here to support people. Whata Kai is a great example of how partnerships can create real impact, offering not just food, but dignity, choice, and practical support for the future.”

Whata Kai also includes a whānau space, where whānau can rest, enjoy a cuppa, and engage in kōrero; a mahinga kai, a hub for sharing and distributing locally grown produce, and a kāuta, a learning space for sharing mātauranga about kai preparation and encouraging healthy food habits.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Foodstuffs to open a social supermarket for the community. It’s going to be more than just a social supermarket - it will be a place that nurtures health, economic stability, and social wellbeing for whanau. By working to integrate key services under one roof, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient community,” Eruera said.

The team at NISS is also exploring ways for Whata Kai to support skill development, training, and employment opportunities for whānau and taitamaariki.

The logo for Whata Kai was designed by celebrated artist Pena Makoare, incorporating the traditional concept of “whata” - a raised storage structure that symbolises generosity, community, and whānau.

Whata Kai is the second initiative of its kind in Northland after the Te Hiku Pataka in Kaitāia opened in 2021. The Te Hiku Pataka while not a social supermarket as such, is part of the Food Hubs programme from New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), which collectively feeds more than 500,000 people every month as food security becomes a big issue for many.

Whata Kai also recognises the complex factors contributing to financial hardship and kai insecurity and will connect wh`anau to capability building opportunities such as financial literacy, growing and preparing healthy kai.

The supermarket will operate on a points system - similar to the Te Hiku Pataka - where people can shop for groceries based on their family size. In partnership with Foodstuffs and New World Kaikohe, the supermarket aims to build up to supporting around 50 families in need each week, enhancing community health and wellbeing.

The social supermarket will provide much-needed support to whanau facing economic hardship in and around the greater Kaikohe area.

It will provide greater access to food support for the community and will offer affordable kai, fresh produce, and access to wider community support, ensuring whānau experiencing food insecurity can access the essentials they need to live well and thrive. This initiative is a response to rising living costs and the growing need to strengthen Kaikohe’s support networks