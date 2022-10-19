Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New food tours launched to promote Northland's 'bold flavours and warm hospitality'

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Thomas Southam enjoys a burger pie at Houhora Honey Bees during filming to promote Te Tai Tokerau's top growers, producers, restaurants and cafes. Photo / supplied

Thomas Southam enjoys a burger pie at Houhora Honey Bees during filming to promote Te Tai Tokerau's top growers, producers, restaurants and cafes. Photo / supplied

Food-loving visitors can indulge in Northland's best eats thanks to a series of online videos and content promoting the region as a major foodie destination.

New Zealand vloggers Thomas and Sheena Southam have teamed up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate