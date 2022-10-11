Bookings for a free dental scheme in Mangawhai has now stopped. Photo / NZME

A free dental scheme running in Mangawhai is no longer taking bookings as they are at capacity. The Smile NZ Free Dental Days programme that allows dentists to open their practices to provide a range of treatments such as restorations, fillings, and extractions at no charge to patients who ordinarily cannot afford to access treatment has proved a hit with spaces all full up.

One arrested

One person was arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Ruakākā on Sunday evening. The person failed to stop for police shortly before 6pm after a minor traffic offence.

Minor crashes

Police were called to two minor crashes in the Whangārei District on Sunday night. A single-vehicle crash on Cove Rd, Waipū, around 5.30pm resulted in no injuries. A later crash in Abbey Caves shortly before 10pm involved two vehicles. There were no injuries reported.

Gathering called

A gathering at Ahipara on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the occupation of a waterfront property known as Moringai has called on the Far North District Council to return all Māori reserve land it holds or manages to its rightful Māori owners immediately. Occupation leader Rueben Taipari said the resolution had unanimous support. Hui participants also agreed to remain on site until damage to a pōhutukawa tree was repaired and the land reverted to Māori reserve status.

Gathering ban

All fishing and seafood gathering apart from kina has been banned in the Bay of Islands' Maunganui Bay, also known as Deep Water Cove, for a further two years starting on Friday. The temporary closure has been ordered by Fisheries New Zealand at the request of local hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha. It ends on October 13, 2024, at which time it may be rolled over for another two years.

Record fair returns

The Whangārei Record Fair is back for another round of finding hidden treasures on October 22. The free event allows record fans to canvas the vast selection from 10am to 4pm at 116 Bank St while Beagle DJs put on a music spread with live sets. For more information contact Steve on 022 314 6506 or email indigorecords@hotmail.com.