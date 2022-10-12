Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland Inc: A year since the tourism plan launch for Northland

Northern Advocate
4 mins to read
Northland Inc has been working tirelessly behind the scenes towards boosting tourism and visitor experience across the region. Photo / NZME

Northland Inc has been working tirelessly behind the scenes towards boosting tourism and visitor experience across the region. Photo / NZME

OPINION

This week marks a year since the launch of the Tai Tokerau Northland Destination Management Plan (TNDMP).

One year of working towards enhancing the value of our visitor experiences across the region for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate