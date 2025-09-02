The site in Northland was chosen because of its proximity to SH1 and the expected rapid growth in heavy transport traffic around North Port.

MyFarm chief executive Andrew Watters said the investment “demonstrates the opportunities that are available to help meet the country’s clean energy targets while making productive use of under-utilised land”.

“We are delighted with the support we have received for the MyFarm Solar Fund and the partnership with Hiringa Energy at a time of such significant opportunity in the New Zealand energy sector.

“Securing the funding and pushing ‘go’ on these solar-to-green hydrogen farms shows what is possible when we connect investors with innovative projects.”

Hiringa Energy co-founder and chairwoman Catherine Clennett said the new farms would “add critical renewable generation for our network”.

“With development now funded for these farms, we are showing that green hydrogen is not just a distant ambition — it is a practical, scalable solution that is taking shape today.

“By pairing distributed solar generation with our innovative hydrogen infrastructure, we are helping build a more resilient, flexible energy system that makes the most of New Zealand’s abundant renewable resources.”

MyFarm Solar Fund expects to use the proceeds from the capital raising to buy the first Northland farm, once completed, from the MyFarm Solar Development Limited Partnership 1 and to finance the second and third farm.

Hiringa is to build and operate the farms and provides an off-take for the electricity generated by each farm.

MyFarm chief executive Andrew Watters.

Hiringa expects to use the energy primarily to power its growing network of green hydrogen stations now fuelling an expanding fleet of hydrogen-powered trucks transporting goods across the North Island.

Hiringa will also dispatch the energy directly into the energy market to support the current shortage of electricity supply.

Over time, MyFarm and Hiringa envisage developing a fleet of five farms generating 25MW in total.