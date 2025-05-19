Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Mrs P, Boomerang Child, the culinary battle and my weight loss - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
Columnist·nzme·
5 mins to read

Finding the right balance can be a challenge Photo /123rf

Finding the right balance can be a challenge Photo /123rf

Kevin Page
Opinion by Kevin Page
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.
Learn more

As you know, dear reader, I possess dashingly good looks and boyish charm and have done for many a year. It will come as little surprise to you, then, when I tell you I am currently at the centre of a tug of war between two women intent on preserving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate