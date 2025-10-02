The reason for the demotion was unclear, with Mariameno Kapa-Kingi saying she had been enjoying her work.

Eru Kapa-Kingi denied his stance was driven by loyalty to, or protection of, his mother, saying the move was about advocating for everyone.

He told Te Ao Māori News Toitū Te Tiriti was never intended to be a “lobby group” for any political party but a kaupapa for everyone.

Eru Kapa-Kingi said assumptions of political alignment had created problems, with recent controversies in Te Pāti Māori highlighting why Toitū Te Tiriti needed to draw a clear line.

“Movements like ours, that are outside of Parliament, have to survive through political changes. That’s why there is a need for distance,” he said.

Eru and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, picture in 2020, were both on Te Pāti Māori's candidate list in 2023. Photo / NZME

Eru Kapa-Kingi also criticised what he called an “ego-driven narrative” that only Te Pāti Māori could hold the Māori seats.

The party is facing ongoing turbulence after MP Takuta Ferris criticised Labour for using people of other ethnicities to campaign to “take a Māori seat from the Māori people”.

Toitū Te Tiriti has embraced a wide range of ethnicities, including Pākehā holding signs saying they were proud to advocate for Te Tiriti during hīkoi.

Eru Kapa-Kingi also criticised the party for its leadership style, including failing to hold its annual general meeting and national council hui, despite constitutional requirements.

“What I realised was that I was sitting in and speaking into what was effectively a dictatorship model, and it just wasn’t working.”

Eru Kapa-Kingi says Toitū Te Tiriti is no longer aligned with Te Pāti Māori and that the movement is a kaupapa for everyone. Photo / NZME

The Northern Advocate approached Eru Kapa-Kingi and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi for comments about the divide.

Te Pāti Māori says claims are ‘misleading’ and ‘inaccurate’

Te Pāti Māori categorically rejected allegations of bullying and dictatorship, and said claims it had failed to meet constitutional requirements were misleading.

It held a national council hui in May this year and had planned an AGM for August, but postponed it after the sudden death of Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Moana Kemp and the subsequent byelection.

The AGM, with a national council hui, has been scheduled for the coming months.

The party said all decisions were made in line with its constitution, ultimate authority rested with electorate councils and no formal complaints have been lodged.

Te Pāti Māori acknowledged Eru Kapa-Kingi’s service as vice-president/Tāne, which ended in March this year, and his contributions to policy.