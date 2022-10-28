Voyager 2022 media awards
More than one billion litres of fuel products supplied by Channel Infrastructure

Imran Ali
Channel Infrastructure chief executive Naomi James is pleased with how the new company is tracking since April. Photo / Tania Whyte

Marsden Point-based Channel Infrastructure has supplied nearly 1.5 billion litres of fuel products to the Northland and Auckland markets since it started operation six months ago.

In its quarterly conversion project update for the three

