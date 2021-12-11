More Northlanders jumping aboard the Christmas lights trail

3 Le Ruez Place, Maunu.

Northlanders are keen to jump on board the Christmas Lights Trail this year with further residents adding their addresses to the line-up.

Last Saturday, The Northern Advocate published a list of addresses lit up for Christmas after dusk. Since then, further residents have been sending their locations to be added to the trail.

After a run of bad luck this year, Silverstream Rd resident Sarah Ritchie-Warren had decided to pull the plug on their usual lights display of the last five years, but changed her mind this week.

Sarah Ritchie-Warren's Silverstream Rd is lit up for Christmas for the sixth year.

"We at 7 Silverstream Rd, Horahora, are going to be bright again this year. We had decided not to due to the lack of stock and price of lights," she said.

However, she said as the family has had a tough year, which included being defrauded of $5000, they decided to go ahead with the display.

''We want to put the joy back into families and get everyone into the Xmas spirit so have started putting our lights up."

This year, Whangārei Lions and Rotary have teamed up with NZME's The Hits to ensure the Christmas spirit stays alive, by running a competition of Whangārei properties partaking in the Christmas Lights Trail, with top prizes up for grabs, including 'Best-dressed' houses and People's Choice.

Prizes include cash and hampers for first, second and third and People's Choice. There will also be a business competition with a prize of a $2,000 advertising package with NZME for the best Christmas theme.

Registrations can be made at: TheHits.co.nz, where a map will be posted of the locations which will also be published in The Northern Advocate.

Here is the updated Christmas Lights Trail:

37A Montgomery Ave, Onerahi

59 Hilltop Ave, Morningside

116 Otaika Rd, Otaika

7 Silverstream Rd, Horahora

Golf Harbour Drive, Maunu

3 Le Ruez Place, Maunu

7 Rotokauri Rise, Totara Parkland, Tikipunga

86 Wairau Drive, Totara Parklands, Tikipunga

20 Avon St, Tikipunga

332 Kamo Rd, Kamo

35 Clark Rd, Kamo

14, 16A, 22, 24 & 32 Tuatara Drive, Kamo

Northland Scaffolding , 3 Pipiwai Rd, Kamo

131A Whau Valley Rd

1615 Mangakahia Rd, Titoki

979 Maungakaramea Rd, Maungakaramea

55 Helmsdale Rd, Waipū

17 Braemar Lane, Waipū

318 One Tree Point Rd

127B Omaunu Rd, Kaeo