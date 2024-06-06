Portland School continues to see roll growth and alongside that, better attendance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Portland School continues to see roll growth and alongside that, better attendance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An increase in roll growth but not enough spaces for children has left a Northland school in the unwanted position of turning students away.

Portland School, on the outskirts of Whangārei, is consulting with the community on a draft enrolment scheme set up by the Ministry of Education to manage its growth.

Acting principal Rachel Bycroft said because the school cannot increase its physical footprint to allocate more space for children, they have been left with little choice.

“Due to the exponential growth of our kura we find ourselves in the unwanted position of not having enough physical spaces for all our tamariki. As a response to support managing the influx, we have had to initiate an enrolment scheme.

This is not something we want for our community, but unfortunately we cannot increase our physical footprint.”

According to Ministry of Education leader for Northland Isabel Evans, the school, which provides education for children in Years 1 to 6, has seen “steady roll growth” over the last five years, and an enrolment scheme would manage future growth.

Anyone can attend Portland School currently, however a new zone would mean those who are outside would have to apply for an out-of-zone placement and only get in depending on the number of places available and their child’s priority level.

Roll numbers were now sitting at 100 students - 20 more than the same time last year.

“Our kura has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from 42 students in January 2022 to 101 students in May 2024.

This represents an impressive growth rate of 140 per cent, reflecting our commitment to providing an exceptional educational environment that attracts and retains students and their whānau.”

The school now lays claim to fifth-generation students and ex-students who are bringing their tamariki back.

Alongside significant roll growth has come increased attendance, something Bycroft said the kura has managed through increasing accessibility for whānau.

Bycroft, who has been acting principal for two terms, said improving accessibility to schooling has been key to getting students through the doors.

Providing bus transport and free school lunches as well as maintaining strong relationships with whānau has been a priority, she said.

“We’ve got incredible kaiako building strong relationships [with whānau and students], so students are feeling valued and connected.”

Having regular events that invite whānau into the school has been another method, as well as communicating with parents via the school newsletter and Facebook.

Portland School just south of Whangārei has seen a roll growth. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“If we’re finding it difficult to contact parents, texting is the platform families respond to best.”

If a student is absent for some time the school will begin with a supportive text message, she explained.

“It is saying how can we help get these tamariki back into our kura? And sometimes that means providing kai to our whānau or it might just be offering that encouragement.”

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.