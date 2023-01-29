MetService says heavy downpours could reach warning levels on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region this afternoon as Northland continues to recover from Friday’s chaos.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Tai Tokerau and Auckland from 7pm today through to 10am on Monday as a slow-moving front drifts west over the regions.

The watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to Northland and Auckland.

“Thunderstorms are possible with this front, some of which may be severe. Regardless of whether thunderstorms occur or not, there is the possibility of downpours, with intensities of 20 to 40 mm per hour,” MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

A slow-moving low is expected to remain to the northwest of the upper North Island until Tuesday then move southwards over the Tasman Sea from Wednesday to Friday.

“This low delivers rain and heavy showers to the upper North Island through to Tuesday, then rain spreads to the northern and western parts of the South Island from Wednesday.”

MetService said confidence was high that the amount of rainfall would reach warning criteria in Northland.

“In addition, there is low confidence of northeast winds reaching severe gale at times in Northland and Auckland on Tuesday.”

Civil Defence Northland has urged people not to take the weather warnings lightly.

“We know there have been a few weather warnings for the region recently and it’s easy to get complacent since we got off lightly last time, but we are urging Northlanders to take this one seriously and be prepared.”