Northland avoided major damage from Friday’s heavy rain and strong winds, but more of the same is on the way today.

Northland was left battered and sodden after Friday’s foul weather, but escaped relatively unscathed, with no major issues reported.

However, with more rain and strong winds likely today, there could still be major problems caused by the storm.

A slip, then a tree, blocking State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns, south of Whangārei, probably caused the most issues yesterday. The slip and tree caused the road to be blocked and diversions were put in place, and were still there at edition time on Friday. If the diversions are still in place today it will mean a longer-than-expected journey to Auckland for those attending the Elton John farewell concert at Mt Smart tonight.

The rain dumped up to 100mm in 24 hours on parts of Northland, causing minor surface flooding in places and a few other minor slips at edition time.

There were also a number of crashes, believed to have been associated with the atrocious conditions.

One person was moderately injured in a crash on SH1 at Mata on Friday morning, and taken to hospital. The two-vehicle crash near Salmon Rd happened shortly after 10am. The road was cleared shortly afterwards. However, a police spokesperson said they were aware of loose gravel in the area due to roadworks and notified the appropriate agencies. They advised people to drive to the conditions in the wet weather.

As well as the heavy rain warning issued for the region, the MetService also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kaipara on Friday afternoon.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Kaikohe bore the brunt of yesterday’s storm, receiving more than 100mm of rain from 9pm on Thursday to 4pm yesterday. Over the same period, Puhipuhi received 70mm of rain, Kerikeri 50.5mm, Whangārei 50mm, Kaitaia 42mm, and Dargaville 30mm.

Ferris said the heavy rain would likely continue into today, but there could be some dry spells on Sunday and Monday was looking like the best day of the long weekend.

He said there was some good news as, at this stage, it looked like the Waitangi Weekend could provide some decent weather for Northland.

But as a clearer picture won’t emerge till during next week, Ferris urged people to keep an eye on the MetService weather watch.

‘’You’ve got a lot of moisture coming for Northland, but a lot could happen between now and next weekend,’’ Ferris said.