Sabah Al-Zafar will be part of the Meet a Muslim drive in Northland this weekend. Photo / Supplied

A "Meet a Muslim" drive is coming to Northland to not only better educate the public on the teachings and practices of the religion but to build lasting friendships with those from other faiths.

Religious group Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, based in Hamilton, is spearheading the regional awareness drive, starting in Northland, before fanning out to other regions across New Zealand.

"Our team sits and chats with fellow Kiwis over a cup of tea or coffee at popular local spots and holds 'Meet A Muslim Roadshow' inviting New Zealanders to ask us any question," community member Sabah Al-Zafar said.

The group starts in Kerikeri and Kaitaia tomorrow and in Whangārei and Dargaville on Sunday.

Al-Zafar said nothing was off limits in relation to question and answer sessions.

"There's no such thing as controversial or offensive questions as far as we are concerned. Islamophobia is everywhere in New Zealand, especially the negative sentiments, although it's not as open as in other countries.

"A lot of times, people go to anti-Muslim propaganda sources to get their information rather than meet Muslims directly. A recent study by a UN convoy found Islamophobia has reached epidemic proportions since 9/11," he said.

A similar exhibition will take place at the Tikipunga Market on Sunday morning on the true teachings of Islam. Photo / Supplied

Al-Zafar said a unique feature of the awareness drive was the display of "Kuranu Tapu" — the first and only translation of the holy Quran in Te Reo Māori.

He said the Community wanted to use the media to good effect in propagating the true meaning of Islam.

This weekend's awareness drive followed successful ones across New Zealand in mid-2021, during which Al-Zafar's team visited every city in just 21 days.

"It's all part of an ongoing effort to educate the public on the true and peaceful teachings of Islam but also to build bridges and lasting friendships."

The coffee/cake session in Kerikeri will be held between 11am and 12noon tomorrow at Cafe Zest & Waffle Room and at the Gecko Cafe in Kaitaia from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

On Sunday, a Meet a Muslim roadshow exhibition will take place at the Tikipunga Market in Whangārei from 7am to 11am, followed by a coffee/cake session at The Bakehouse Cafe in Dargaville from 11pm to 2pm.