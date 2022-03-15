Suhil Musa's thoughts are not only with the 51 people who lost their lives, but their family and friends. Photo / Tania Whyte

There were no formal public events in Northland to mark the Christchurch mosque shootings, but flowers and "thinking of you" cards were left outside the Islamic centre in Whangārei.

Tuesday marked three years since Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 44 people at the Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers. He then drove to the Linwood mosque and killed seven more.

Last year the 30-year-old white supremacist pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one of terrorism. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

New Zealand quickly passed new laws after the attacks that banned the deadliest types of semiautomatic weapons.

A card left by Multicultural Whangārei outside the Whangarei Islamic centre on Tuesday, alongside a bunch of flowers, read: "Our hearts and prayers are with you today."

Flowers and a card forwarded by Multicultural Whangārei to the Northland Muslim Community Charitable Trust. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson acknowledged the events by offering any help the local Muslim community needed after going through a traumatic time since the shootings.

"I remember coming together with my family to join our community outside the mosque the next day to sing and pray together and the following day where several thousand local people came out to march together to express our solidarity with our Muslim whānau," Henderson said.

"Please know that although this is not a perfect community, that solidarity continues."

Northland Muslim Community Charitable Trust imam Suhil Musa said the third anniversary was a moment to not only remember the 51 people who lost their lives, but their family and friends because they missed their loved ones dearly.

The trust organised an open day at the Islamic centre in Porowini Ave following the tragic

events and people from all walks of life attended to share their grief and learn more about Islam.

About 1000 people gathered three days after the shootings to walk from Whangārei's Town Basin to Laurie Hall Park where a peace vigil was held, one of the many organised by various faiths and community leaders throughout Northland.