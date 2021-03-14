Christchurch mosque terror attacks: Northland Muslim leader gives thanks for support and aroha two years on

Northland Muslim community Imam Suhil Musa has thanked Northlanders for their support and aroha towards the Muslim community in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks two years ago today.

Today is two years from the horrific terror attacks on Christchurch mosques when 51 Muslims were murdered during Friday prayers by an Australian white supremacist.

Before the mosque terror attacks, Northland, and New Zealand's, Muslim communities were relatively unknown. After that terrible event, the nation responded with an outpouring of aroha, grief and understanding of our Muslim community. That support was echoed in Northland and today Northland Muslim community Imam Suhil Musa give his thoughts, and thanks, on how that shocking day has created more tolerance and compassion.

Northland Muslim community Imam Suhil Musa at Hurupaki School last year where six kiwi named after the youngest mosque shooting victims were released into Pukenui Western Hills Forest.

Quran surat Al- Hujurat chapter 49, Allah says: " O humanity! Indeed, We created you from a male and a female and made you into peoples and tribes so that you may get to know one another. Surely the noblest of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous among you. Allah is truly All-Knowing, All-Aware."

Bengalis, Pakistanis, Malaysians, Singaporeans, Fijian, Indians, Middle Eastern, other parts of the world, locals and Māori from Whangārei Muslim community. We are all brothers and sisters.

Recently, more Muslims have moved to Northland and they consider Whangārei their place of living permanently because of the existence of the mosque, growth of jobs, local support and cheaper housing compared with Auckland. The availability of Halal food would encourage more Muslims to move here especially Muslim students.

Alhamdulillah the Muslim community in Northland has become more aware of what happened in Christchurch in terms of how it affects New Zealanders, Muslims as well as other non-Muslims brothers and sisters.

Muslims in Northland feel it is not okay to be bullied and receive hateful comments. They consider New Zealand their home country as they spend most of their time working and living in New Zealand with their families contributing to New Zealand economy, environment and life.

Among Muslims who live in Northland, you find doctors, engineers, students, teachers, community leaders, your neighbours.

After the Christchurch shooting Northlanders have become more aware of Muslims and their faith and culture.

It looks that Northland is more accepting of Muslims than before, but still there is more to be done such as learning more about Muslims and their culture.

More people are accepting the hijab as it is part of the Muslim religion so you find Muslim women and students at work or learning institutes with the hijab. The number of Northlanders who are aware of Islamic calendar events such as Ramadan and Eid is on the rise.

The support from Northlanders towards Muslims is increasing and has been shown through greeting Muslims, aslamo alukum, having a chat with them and being engaged in their events such as Friday prayer the Red Cross visit to Northland Islamic centre; the invitation to Muslim leaders by Whangārei Boys' High School to talk about Islam for the year 9 students and other events organised by local community leaders, police and the council showing support and caring for Muslims.

Last year the police invited different ethnic groups in Whangārei to form a multicultural group, which has been established and has monthly meetings.

I think Muslims in Northland and locals can be more involved in each other's celebrations and events such as open day to the mosque and Anzac Day commemorations.

I encourage schools to teach their students about different faiths and ethnic groups and minorities in a positive way with respect and dignity which everyone deserves no matter skin colour, believes, which language is spoken or gender. We are all equal.

I am sure Muslims in New Zealand and in Northland would appreciate giving them the chance to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their families.

In conclusion, I would like to thank Northlanders for their unconditional continuous support, understanding of us, and everyone else who has been supporting us especially the police, Whangārei District Council and other agencies for the work they have been doing to bring all parts of the community together.