Meat lovers rejoice – Northland Fired Up Barbecue Festival on in Kerikeri

Mike Dinsdale
Meat lovers are in for a treat when Northland’s smokin’ hot new food event, the Fired Up Barbecue Festival, takes place in Kerikeri next month.

Meat lovers will be fired up for Northland’s newest festival, the Fired Up Barbecue Festival, being held in Kerikeri.

Whether it’s flame-grilled, low and slow, earth-cooked, charcoaled, smoked and wood-fired, there’ll be something to get any meat lover’s tastebuds tingling, with the festival planned for the Old Packhouse in Kerikeri from 12 noon to 8.30pm on Saturday, March 29.

Those who like their meat marinated, seasoned and smothered in sauce will find plenty on offer at the event, which is Northland’s newest food festival.

Organiser Jackie Sanders, from Jacman Entertainment, said there will be barbecue-style food from around the world, the Tai Tokerau Low and Slow Barbecue Competition, the Fired Up Barbecue Expo Zone and Kids' Burger Competition, the SCA Steak Competition and music and entertainment.

And if that isn’t hot enough for punters, there’ll also be the 2025 New Zealand Chilli Eating Championships taking place, testing brave souls to see just how much heat they can really handle.

“We are not talking a sausage sizzle and some beersies,” Sanders said.

“This epic BBQ showcases styles from around the world, up north in the Bay of Islands. Head along with the whole family for a whole heap of fun with Dad Bod ‘Beauty’ Contests, Beard of the Bay, plus the SCA Steak Cookoff with a $1000 top prize. Our young budding grillers can compete too in the Kids' Burger Competition.”

The event combines with the annual Tai Tokerau Low & Slow Barbecue Competition, hosted by local pitmaster Ken Van Mackelbergh, Barbecue BOI. This is part of the New Zealand Barbecue Alliance roster of official competition events and attracts around 25 teams from all across New Zealand.

Fire Dragon Chillies will be holding heat five of the 2025 New Zealand Chilli Eating Championship at the event. This competition is not for the faint-hearted, but anybody up for the challenge can win great prizes and the overall winner will progress to the final in Auckland. Register for the championships at www.firedragonchillies.co.nz/chilli-eating-champs/.

It ain’t a good barbie without some sweet sounds – and a bit of reggae with some rock mixed in and a good dose of your favourite classics will be delivered with Ngati Soul, KOHIA and White Chapel Jak plus great DJs.

Limited Early Bird tickets are on sale now. To book, go to Eventfinda.co.nz. All competition registration links can also be found on the Eventfinda listing and social media channels. Capacity is limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

This event has been made possible thanks to funding from Northland Inc and MBIE.

