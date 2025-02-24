Meat lovers are in for a treat when Northland’s smokin’ hot new food event, the Fired Up Barbecue Festival, takes place in Kerikeri next month.

Meat lovers are in for a treat when Northland’s smokin’ hot new food event, the Fired Up Barbecue Festival, takes place in Kerikeri next month.

Meat lovers will be fired up for Northland’s newest festival, the Fired Up Barbecue Festival, being held in Kerikeri.

Whether it’s flame-grilled, low and slow, earth-cooked, charcoaled, smoked and wood-fired, there’ll be something to get any meat lover’s tastebuds tingling, with the festival planned for the Old Packhouse in Kerikeri from 12 noon to 8.30pm on Saturday, March 29.

Those who like their meat marinated, seasoned and smothered in sauce will find plenty on offer at the event, which is Northland’s newest food festival.

Organiser Jackie Sanders, from Jacman Entertainment, said there will be barbecue-style food from around the world, the Tai Tokerau Low and Slow Barbecue Competition, the Fired Up Barbecue Expo Zone and Kids' Burger Competition, the SCA Steak Competition and music and entertainment.

And if that isn’t hot enough for punters, there’ll also be the 2025 New Zealand Chilli Eating Championships taking place, testing brave souls to see just how much heat they can really handle.