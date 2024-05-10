The Barrel Room’s manager Liam Jackson will see how he can handle his spice at Saturday’s heat of the champs. Photo / John Borren

The Barrel Room’s manager Liam Jackson will see how he can handle his spice at Saturday’s heat of the champs. Photo / John Borren

So you think you’re hot stuff, but how well can you really handle the heat?

It’s time to feel the burn baby - and, no, we’re not talking about hitting the gym for some sumo squats.

We’re talking about setting your insides on fire with the spiciest chillies.

The Barrel Room will host the Tauranga heat of the NZ Chilli Eating Champs 2024 on Saturday, May 11.

Whether you’re a natural fire-breather or the sort who always orders a mild butter chicken, this is the perfect opportunity to push the spice boat out.

Turning red

The Barrel Room manager Liam Jackson said nearly 200 people have signed up for the competition.

“It’s just going to be a great atmosphere for everybody to come down and watch some superhumans go red in the face.”

Among them is Tauranga’s very own Shannon Leigh, who claimed the 2023 NZ Chilli Eating Champs title as a first-timer and placed second in the 2023 League of Fire - Chilli Eating Champions Oceania.

Tauranga’s Shannon Leigh chomping down at the Awakeri heats. Photo / Michael White

“My hope is that it has a good turnout and someone discovers they have what it takes to push me to my limit,” Leigh said.

Fire Dragon Chillies, based in Hokianga, are the spice dealers for the champs - and there will be enough chillies for 13 rounds, Jackson said.

And as the competition builds, so does the heat.

“It starts off with not-as-hot stuff like jalapenos, cayenne peppers, scotch bonnets and it just gets hotter and hotter up into ghost peppers, reapers, scorpions and all that fun stuff.”

Spicy rules

Chillies must be all up in your grill as well - no swallowing whole.

“Chillies have got to be chewed for half a minute to really make sure the pulp is in your mouth.”

The other rules?

“You can’t have a drink. If you drink, you’re out. If you throw up, you’re out. If you leave the table, you’re out.

“It’s basically last man standing, which is pretty fun.”

Jackson said he would try his luck in the competition.

Shannon Leigh is hoping to be pushed to the limit. Photo / Michael White

“I like to think I can handle my spice, but we’ll see on the day.” The hottest chilli he has tried is the scorpion. “That was not a pleasant experience, but I’m ready to try it all.”

All contestants will be rewarded for their heat-handling efforts with a cool beer, and spot prizes will be dished out to competitors and spectators.

Only one can win, and Saturday’s chilli champ will go on to nationals in Auckland this month.

The Tauranga heat for the NZ Chilli Eating Champs 2024 is at The Barrel Room, Wharf St, Tauranga, from 3pm, Saturday, May 11.

Entry is $10 and the winner takes all. Free to watch.

- SunLive