Over 380 people came out to celebrate Colin Thorne's (centre) significant milestone recently.

OPINION

Most of the construction projects Whangārei District Council undertakes are linked to health and wellbeing. A good example is the Hātea Loop – everyone loves it and people are making good use of it. It was awesome seeing our centenarian Colin Thorne and his 380-plus supporters complete the Park Run there a few weeks ago.

The loop is just one part of the network of shared paths installed around Whangārei under the council’s walking and cycling strategy. These paths connect the city centre with Onerahi, Kamo and Raumanga, allowing our residents to avoid cars and use other modes of transport. Within our rural communities, walking and cycling tracks are also being developed and helping everyone get out and about.

The Hātea Loop is a popular walking track within the community.

The replacement “Lovers’ Lane” bridge is another link in the chain of paths, connecting the Raumanga shared path to the city centre. The bridge section is being completed first and the existing shared path will connect to each end when it is completed.

These paths should be well-used this month, as February is the month of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, a free and fun competition for everyone! The council supports this promotion as it encourages everyone to be more active, is easy and free to join and there are loads of prizes - visit lovetoride.net/nz.

I gave it a go - and I haven’t cycled for years, so I had a “refresh” cycling lesson with Bike Northland last week. I was a bit wobbly at first dealing with two wheels again. It was great fun, and I would highly recommend it.

In other news, our council teams have been working on keeping the drainage systems in the suburb of Morningside clean and clear. Last week, this area was the recipient of a $3 million grant from central government which will go directly into resolving the flooding issues through more drainage, water storage and pumping infrastructure in the low-lying parts of this suburb.

Local contractors United Civil Construction, WSP, the council’s roading team and New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi last week completed the new $10m roundabout at the Kioreroa Road and Port Road intersection.

The roundabout at the Kioreroa Road and Port Road intersection is now finished. Photo / Michael Cunningham

This new roundabout, which will see 20,000 vehicle movements a day, has already improved traffic flow and safety. The railway and new signalised pedestrian crossings will be completed shortly, which will help both cyclists and foot traffic traverse the intersection safely.

It was an absolute honour to be invited to see the completion of the new administration block for the 152-years-young Whangārei Primary School last week. After three long Covid-delayed years of planning, designing and construction, the new reception building on Bank Street is now ready for the first term of the year.

This is the second major building project to be completed recently for the school, following renovation of the middle block last year.

We have had an awesome, long, hot summer season. Many are coming back to work and school after a well-earned break and gearing up for the projects ahead of them. Others worked through the holiday period, keeping the community, businesses, hospitality and construction sectors going.

Whatever your situation, may 2024 be an awesome year for all, filled with community, health, wellbeing and happiness.