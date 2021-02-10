Master carver creating new welcome to Kororāreka/Russell

Drawing of the new waharoa as it will appear from Russell wharf. Photo / Mystix Studio

It's long been lamented that arriving in Kororāreka/Russell is underwhelming with nothing distinctive or special to the area to greet visitors and nothing to honour its rich Māori history.

There's a sign by Matauwhi Bay, mostly overgrown, and nothing on the wharf except a lot of advertising.

But that's about to change with a bold new initiative involving the construction of two whakairo (carvings) as a unique and impressive welcome to the town.

Tony Makiha, from Mystix Studio at Puketona, will carve a wero or challenge and a waharoa (gateway).

A column will be fixed to the seabed 3m in front of Russell wharf with a 2.5m-high taiaha-wielding warrior on top, making it clearly visible well before visitors arrive at the wharf.

Tony Makiha, seen here working on a smaller piece, is carving a gateway and a wero or challenge figure to welcome visitors to Kororāreka/Russell. Photo / file

Makiha said the carving would serve two purposes — to welcome people to the town in a culturally appropriate manner, but also to say "This is our whenua, please respect it".

He wanted the figures to represent the Russell area but also speak to all Kiwis, and of course to the many overseas visitors who come to the Bay.

Waharoa already exist all around New Zealand, with the best known examples including the gateway that greets every passenger arriving in the country through Auckland Airport. All consist of a pare (lintel) with supports on either side.

One side of the Kororāreka version will reference some of the area's first manuhiri (visitors) — the whalers and sailors who worked, partied and often settled here.

Those designs represent both a rei puta (whale tooth) and a hikuaua (fish tail).

Motifs on the other leg of the structure will reference the Ngāti Manu people whose descendants still live in and around Kororāreka.

The proposals and chosen designs have so far met with widespread support. Not one voice was raised in dissent at a packed public meeting last year, something almost unheard of in Russell.

Deb Rewiri, Kororāreka Marae chairwoman, said the carvings were originally the vision of marae committee member Howard Reti.

"Tony's design at last makes it clear to visitors who land here that they are arriving somewhere very special, with a long and proud Māori tradition. It's great that feeling seems to be very much reflected in the general community. People are really enthusiastic about it.

"From a tourism point of view it will be a fantastic addition to our collection of history-based attractions and of course of inestimable value as a unique advertisement and branding for Kororāreka."

It is hoped the wero will be ready by the 186th anniversary of the signing of He Whakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence) on October 28.