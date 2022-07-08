Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Marae solar scheme to slash power bills for local households

4 minutes to read
Mokau Marae, near Whangaruru, is one of eight Ngātiwai marae involved in the solar power project. Photo / Te Poari o Ngātiwai

Mokau Marae, near Whangaruru, is one of eight Ngātiwai marae involved in the solar power project. Photo / Te Poari o Ngātiwai

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

A solar power scheme at eight Ngātiwai marae is expected to also slash power costs for homes tapping into surplus electricity generated by marae solar panels.

The marae - which are spread along the east

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei