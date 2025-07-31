Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Māori role in new Northland water services company sparks concerns

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Changes to Northland water services are aimed at improving water services towards avoiding scenes such as this in Kerikeri.

Changes to Northland water services are aimed at improving water services towards avoiding scenes such as this in Kerikeri.

Two Northland councils with markedly opposing views on Māori involvement must now successfully work together to deliver Te Tai Tokerau’s biggest water services change.

Far North District Council (FNDC) voted 9:2 on Thursday to step into Northland’s proposal for drinking water and wastewater across the region under the Government’s Local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save