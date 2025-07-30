Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kaipara councillor warns Northlanders face $4000-plus water rates

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Kaipara District Council is pushing for cross-subsidisation of its water charges for towns such as Dargaville.

Kaipara District Council is pushing for cross-subsidisation of its water charges for towns such as Dargaville.

A Kaipara councillor is warning Northlanders will be paying up to $4430 a year for drinking and wastewater services under the region’s proposed Local Water Done Well plan.

Dargaville’s Pera Paniora’s comments came yesterday as she voted against Kaipara District Council (KDC) stepping into Northland’s proposal for drinking water

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save