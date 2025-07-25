Advertisement
Northland’s biggest water services changes kick off in Whangārei

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Whangārei's strength in provision of drinking water via plants such as this one at Whau Valley stands out regionally, where Kaipara and Far North face challenges for similar servicing.

Whangārei could end up subsidising Kaipara and Far North water users in a move described as historic for Northland.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) yesterday voted to set up a Northland-wide council-controlled organisation (CCO) as part of the Government’s Local Water Done Well change requirements.

The decision was a major milestone,

