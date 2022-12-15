Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Māori less likely to be enrolled with a doctor in Northland

Karina Cooper
By
7 mins to read
Stella Rickit, from Kaitāia, has been trying to find a GP in the Far North for nearly three years. Photo / Supplied

Stella Rickit, from Kaitāia, has been trying to find a GP in the Far North for nearly three years. Photo / Supplied

A Kaitāia woman, who has spent the better part of three years trying to enrol with a general practice nearby, says the system is broken.

Stella Rickit, who is in her sixties, has found accessing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate