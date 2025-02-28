On Friday, police investigators were still piecing together the events leading to the incident, which they described as “tragic”.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said that at this stage police are not seeking anyone else about the shootings.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A post mortem examination was done on Friday and was to include formal identification.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages, and we will continue to establish the facts about what unfolded,” Pilmer said.

Police have called their investigation Operation Ravenwood.

Police officers were manning cordons around the park on Thursday as a scene examination was done. Photo / Denise Piper

Pilmer urged anyone in and around the Beach Rd area on Thursday who hasn’t spoken to police to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Beach Rd, Whangārei Heads Rd, Raurimu Ave and Church St areas between 8am and 11.15am with any dashcam, cellphone or CCTV footage is urged to reach out.”

Videos can be uploaded online to ravenwood.nc3.govt.nz, or people can call police on 105 and quote file number 250227/1223.

The incident rocked the Onerahi community, which has been described as a loving and caring suburb.

On Friday morning, a bouquet of flowers was the only sign at the park of the incident, where a few local residents came to give their respects.

A freedom camper from Auckland said he parked at the reserve about 10pm on Thursday, just as police were packing up and removing the cordons.

The man, who didn’t want to give his name, said he had no concern about safety and never had trouble with fellow freedom campers but had heard loud noises from other people staying outside the freedom camping area.

Meanwhile, Sport Northland have changed the route of the 10km run in Sunday’s Chilltech Beach 2 Basin event.

Out of respect for the families and everyone involved, the organisation decided to move the start line away from the park to Handforth St, with extra buses available.