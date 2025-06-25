Man pleads not guilty to charges in death of Bay of Islands nurse

Waipapa man Mane Peter Adams pleaded not guilty to the charge of operating a vehicle carelessly allegedly causing the death of Mandy Rita Mackenzie. Photo / NZME
The man charged with careless use of a vehicle, which allegedly caused the death of a Bay of Islands’ nurse, has pleaded not guilty.
Mandy Rita Mackenzie, 35, died in a car accident on December 28 last year.
Mane Peter Adams, 59, of Waipapa appeared in Kaikohe District
Court yesterday, charged with operating a vehicle carelessly, thereby causing Mackenzie’s death.
Adams was also charged with operating a vehicle carelessly, thereby causing injury to another person.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges.