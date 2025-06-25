Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Man pleads not guilty to charges in death of Bay of Islands nurse

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Waipapa man Mane Peter Adams pleaded not guilty to the charge of operating a vehicle carelessly allegedly causing the death of Mandy Rita Mackenzie. Photo / NZME

Waipapa man Mane Peter Adams pleaded not guilty to the charge of operating a vehicle carelessly allegedly causing the death of Mandy Rita Mackenzie. Photo / NZME

The man charged with careless use of a vehicle, which allegedly caused the death of a Bay of Islands’ nurse, has pleaded not guilty.

Mandy Rita Mackenzie, 35, died in a car accident on December 28 last year.

Mane Peter Adams, 59, of Waipapa appeared in Kaikohe District

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate