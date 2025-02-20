Advertisement
Motorcyclist killing: Man charged with Whangārei murder is victim’s brother

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Brooklyn Jenkins pleaded not guilty to murdering his brother, Kyle Jenkins, in Whangārei's Ōtaika Valley on January 29. Photo / Shannon Pitman

The man charged with murdering Whangārei motorcyclist Kyle Zachary Jenkins is the victim’s brother, the Northern Advocate can now reveal.

Kyle Jenkins, 18, of Maungatapere was found dead in a creek beside State Highway 15-Ōtaika Valley Rd on January 29.

Police closed the road while investigating the incident, later launching a homicide investigation and revealing Kyle Jenkins had been shot.

On February 4, the day of the victim’s funeral, police charged 20-year-old Brooklyn Izzax Jenkins from Poroti with murdering Kyle Jenkins with a firearm.

Brooklyn Jenkins was granted interim name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared in the High Court in Whangārei today.

Jenkins pleaded not guilty to murdering his brother.

Tears flowed for Kyle Jenkins but Brooklyn Jenkins was also supported by family members sitting close by.

The murder-accused appeared emotionless in the dock. He was remanded in custody until March 28 for a case review hearing.

Justice David Johnstone set a three-week trial date, starting May 2026.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

