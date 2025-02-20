Brooklyn Jenkins pleaded not guilty to murdering his brother, Kyle Jenkins, in Whangārei's Ōtaika Valley on January 29. Photo / Shannon Pitman

The man charged with murdering Whangārei motorcyclist Kyle Zachary Jenkins is the victim’s brother, the Northern Advocate can now reveal.

Kyle Jenkins, 18, of Maungatapere was found dead in a creek beside State Highway 15-Ōtaika Valley Rd on January 29.

Police closed the road while investigating the incident, later launching a homicide investigation and revealing Kyle Jenkins had been shot.

On February 4, the day of the victim’s funeral, police charged 20-year-old Brooklyn Izzax Jenkins from Poroti with murdering Kyle Jenkins with a firearm.

Brooklyn Jenkins was granted interim name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared in the High Court in Whangārei today.