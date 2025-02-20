The man charged with murdering Whangārei motorcyclist Kyle Zachary Jenkins is the victim’s brother, the Northern Advocate can now reveal.
Kyle Jenkins, 18, of Maungatapere was found dead in a creek beside State Highway 15-Ōtaika Valley Rd on January 29.
Police closed the road while investigating the incident, later launching a homicide investigation and revealing Kyle Jenkins had been shot.
On February 4, the day of the victim’s funeral, police charged 20-year-old Brooklyn Izzax Jenkins from Poroti with murdering Kyle Jenkins with a firearm.
Brooklyn Jenkins was granted interim name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared in the High Court in Whangārei today.