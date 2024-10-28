Advertisement
Major wastewater upgrades under way in Kaitāia

Kaitāia is gearing up for significant upgrades to its wastewater systems, with one major wastewater project to begin later this year and the other, early next year.

Far North District Council said the upgrades are not only essential for residents but will also facilitate future growth in the area.

The long-anticipated Donald Rd wastewater upgrade is first on the agenda with the contract awarded to Northland-based company, United Civil Construction.

The work will include the installation of new sewage tanks and pumps, new manholes and piping for both sewage and stormwater systems. The new sewage tanks and pumps will be constructed near the roundabout of Donald Rd and North Park Drive with new pipes to be installed along Donald Rd starting from just after the SH1 roundabout and extending for approximately 1.3km.

This will support future housing developments in the Donald Rd catchment area. Work was to start on Monday, October 28, and is scheduled for completion by the end of April 2025.

Over the coming weeks residents will see excavators trenching to install the sewer pipe and manholes.

Traffic diversions will be required around the Donald Rd bridge while the new pipe bridge is installed. Lane closures will also be needed on North Park Drive while work on the sewage tank is under way.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic management in place where new piping is being installed along both Donald and North roads.

Work hours will be between 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday. The council said more information will be shared with the community as these projects progress.


