Kaitāia is gearing up for significant upgrades to its wastewater systems, with one major wastewater project to begin later this year and the other, early next year.

Far North District Council said the upgrades are not only essential for residents but will also facilitate future growth in the area.

The long-anticipated Donald Rd wastewater upgrade is first on the agenda with the contract awarded to Northland-based company, United Civil Construction.

The work will include the installation of new sewage tanks and pumps, new manholes and piping for both sewage and stormwater systems. The new sewage tanks and pumps will be constructed near the roundabout of Donald Rd and North Park Drive with new pipes to be installed along Donald Rd starting from just after the SH1 roundabout and extending for approximately 1.3km.

This will support future housing developments in the Donald Rd catchment area. Work was to start on Monday, October 28, and is scheduled for completion by the end of April 2025.