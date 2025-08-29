Advertisement
Lyttelton benches offer ‘splinter risk’ adventure by the sea – Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
Northern Advocate columnist
Viewer beware in Lyttelton, says columnist Joe Bennett, about two new sitting benches. Photo / George Heard

Joe Bennett
Opinion by Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column
Here in Lyttelton we have a fine new Coastguard building. As you’d expect it stands close to the water and from its windows you can see out through the heads to the open sea. Kipling called the open sea the great grey widow-maker, and it’s hard to conjure a better

