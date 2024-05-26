Voyager 2023 media awards
Long waits for Northland children trying to access mental health support

Denise Piper
By
7 mins to read
Young people and children in Northland are waiting up to 400 days to access mental health services, a wait which can exacerbate their situation, counsellors say. Photo / Lynda Feringa

Northland youth in need of mental health services are waiting an average of nearly four weeks to see someone, more than 50 per cent longer than adults.

But the waiting times vary hugely, especially

