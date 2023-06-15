Voyager 2023 media awards

Mental health: Concerns around lack of youth-specific acute facility in Northland

Brodie Stone
By
6 mins to read
Young people in Northland have to travel further afield to receive acute mental health care. Photo / 123rf

Experts are calling for a youth-appropriate mental health facility in Northland so young people no longer have to travel outside the region to access vital aid.

The appeal comes in the wake of a national

