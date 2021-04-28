Lomas bows out of Waimamaku store after 35 years

Owners new and old of Waimamaku Four Square, Adam Beretta and Bruce Lomas. Photo / supplied

A grocery store at the heart of a small South Hokianga community has changed hands for the first time in 35 years after the retirement of its long-time owner.

Bruce Lomas, former owner of Waimamaku Four Square, handed over the reins to new proprietor Adam Beretta at the end of last month.

As well as running the store since 1985, Lomas was heavily involved in the community, for example as the organiser of the town's famous Wild West Fest.

Lomas' father moved to Waimamaku to run the then Bay of Islands Dairy Company-owned store in 1958.

Later it became a Four Square and in 1985 the family bought the business with Lomas and his brother gradually taking over the day-to-day work.

Lomas, 66, said he was enjoying finally having some time to work on his own property.

Projects he was planning included building simple accommodation at his home, not far from the store.

Beretta's previous role was produce manager at Matakana Four Square. This is the first store he has owned.