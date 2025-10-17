Far North Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania's final voter tally is expected to be released today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Far North Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania's final voter tally is expected to be released today.

Final election results have been released for two out of four Northland councils.

Whangārei and Kaipara district councils announced their new mayors last night as well as those who will surround the council table.

Far North District Council and the Northland Regional Council are expected to publish their final results today.

The last round of election results showed Far North mayor Moko Tepania had a comfortable lead ahead of closest rival Ann Court.

Tepania had 12,052 votes compared to Court’s 7734 votes – a healthy margin of 4318 votes - when the preliminary results were released on Sunday night.