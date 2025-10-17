But the final count is yet to be seen, as is the tally for the vote on whether to keep the Far North’s Māori ward. The seat had so far stayed the course.
Northland Regional Council’s preliminary results indicated a major overhaul of elected councillors.
Long-time councillor Rick Stolwerk was ousted from the Coastal South General Constituency by newcomer John Hunt.
In the Te Raki Māori Constituency, Peter-Lucas Jones and Tui Shortland lost out to Pita Tipene and Arama Morunga.
Voting had also favoured dis-establishing the regional council’s Māori constituency.
The final results so far:
Whangārei District Council
Mayor: Ken Couper
Bream Bay General Ward: Matthew Yovich, David Baldwin
Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward: Scott McKenzie, Stephen Martin
Mangakahia-Maungatapere General Ward: Simon Reid
Whangārei District Māori Ward: Deb Harding, Phoenix Ruka
Whangārei Heads General Ward: Tangiwai Baker
Whangārei Urban General Ward: Marie Olsen, Brad Flower, Nicholas Connop, Paul Yovich and Chrichton Christie
Whangārei voters have chosen to disestablish the district’s Māori Ward by 16,219 votes to 13,206.
Kaipara District Council
Mayor: Jonathan Larsen
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward: Rachael Williams, Craig Jepson and Luke Canton
Ōtamatea Ward: Mike Schimanski and Denise Rogers
Wairoa Ward: Snow Tane, Joesephine Nathan and Gordon Lambeth