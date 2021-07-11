Live: Wet weather front kicks off school holidays

Police is asking motorists to be vigilant and drive to the conditions. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police is asking motorists to be vigilant and drive to the conditions. Photo / Michael Cunningham

KEY POINTS: MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland from 9am until 11pm tonight

Strong wind warning is in place from 10am until Tuesday morning 2am

Large swell expected south of the Bay of Islands

Police asks driver to be vigilant and drive to the conditions

A weather warning has been issued for Northland as a low pressure front is moving across the region on the first day of the school holidays.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning from 9am today until 11pm tonight.

There is also a strong wind warning is in place from 10am until 2am, Tuesday morning, with gusts up to 120km/h.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the low pressure front would bring heavy rain throughout the day.

"The rivers are filling up so flooding is possible. People travelling today need also be weary of surface flooding," Little said.

The heaviest rainfall overnight was at Touwai, inland from Matauri Bay, which recorded a massive 106.7mm in the 24 hours to 8.30am this morning.

Kaeo recorded 71.8mm during the same period and Puhipuhi 67.5mm according to Northland Regional Council figures.

Whangārei weather station measured 31.4mm and Kerikeri had 49.8mm of rainfall since 4pm on Sunday.

Large swells up to three meters are expected along the east coast, south of the Bay of Islands.

"Conditions near the beach will be dangerous today," Little said.

Temperatures remain mild around 13 to 14 degrees during the day, down to 7 degrees during the night.

Road police team manager Terry Phillips is asking motorists to drive to conditions.

"Stick to the speed limit and keep an appropriate following distance to other cars," Phillips said.

He recommended driving slowly around corners and across surface flooding.

To report dangerous conditions on Northland's roads, call 105.