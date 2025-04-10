Libelle’s school lunch woes predate government changes, ex-worker claims

The ex-staffer told the Northern Advocatethat a payroll hack, redundancies, an allegation of unpaid rent, and rejected produce left in the sun at a community pantry, were evidence of red flags.
Libelle, Gilmores, and Compass (assuming the role of leader) formed a partnership, School Lunch Collective, which won the Coalition Government’s $85 million contract to provide cut-price meals to 466 schools in the free lunch scheme, Ka Ora, Ka Ako.
Before being placed into liquidation, Libelle had 500 staff and operated out of 15 locations that included Whangārei and the Far North, where it had provided lunches since the scheme was first introduced by the Labour Government in 2019.
Under Labour, Libelle had supplied lunches for $9 per head to 17,000 school children. It scaled up under the Coalition Government’s revamp to supply 125,000 lunches for $3 per head.
The former Libelle worker, who did not want to be named, said she was sick of media reports that blamed the current Government for Libelle’s demise.
She said she was not a disgruntled ex-employee. She simply wanted the public to know her belief that Libelle - at least in the Far North - was struggling in its role even under the previous Government.
She claimed when schools began dropping out of the lunch scheme, managers kept their jobs while kitchen workers were made redundant.
Libelle moved production of its lunches to a multi-million dollar, purpose-built facility in Hamilton during March 2023. The shift meant meals were trucked to Kaitāia for heating and delivery.
The former employee criticised the change saying that in her view it caused the quality to drop and several schools to pull out of the scheme.
She claimed the landlord of the Awanui Hotel, where Libelle leased kitchen space for the Coalition Government contract, was heard one day complaining the company hadn’t paid its rent. When approached by the Northern Advocate, landlord Brad Jackson declined to comment.
The woman said she was aware a lot of leftover lunches were given by Libelle to the Far North Community Foodbank, who confirmed this was accurate. However, sometimes rejected lunches also ended up in a streetside pataka kai, which concerned her.
She believed it was a food safety risk for the community as the meals were perishable and sometimes in the sunfor unknown amounts of time.
The Northern Advocate tried to contact Libelle’s sole director Johannes Tietze for comment via numerous channels as well as his fellow shareholder Rochelle Tietze. Neither responded.
