Northlander Adam Blair will make his Warriors debut in a NRL pre-season match against the Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport.nz

Panguru-raised Warriors forward Adam Blair is raring to go for his Warriors debut this weekend.

The Kiwis captain will line up at prop in a NRL pre-season trial game against the Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium tomorrowin his first game at the Auckland-based franchise.

Blair said he just wants to be out on the field.

"I'm really excited to get an opportunity to get on the park and run around with the boys and represent the club this weekend," he said.

"It will be good to put some of the hard work we've done in the off-season into play and work really hard as a group to do the club proud.

"The big thing for guys in their first trial game like myself is doing the basics really well. Over the weekend we saw the little things pulled up. Normal play the balls, catch and pass, just those things I want to execute."

Blair is the highest-profile recruit to the embattled club who are looking for their first playoff berth since making the grand final in 2011.

The former Whangarei Boys' High School student will be joined by fellow recruits Blake Green, Peta Hiku and Tohu Harris in the lineup as the Warriors edge towards the opening game of the NRL season on March 10.

Blair is playing down any talks of a big season for the Warriors, instead focusing on his core skills in his first outing.

"You get a lot of expectations at any club. There's a lot of expectations here at the Warriors but for me and this game it's just doing my job to the best of my ability," he said.

"The things you take for granted in games - the catch and pass, kick pressures, inside pressures – things I base my game on, I want to do really well.

"Helping the younger players with communication is a focus. Being able to talk while fatigued and being able to push through adversity when times are tough are important.

"Those normally come at the back end of games. We might be close in the score line but I want to be able to use my voice and confidence to help those guys push through those tough times."

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, Adam Blair, Sam Cook, James Gavet, Tohu Harris, Leivaha Pulu, Bunty Afoa. Interchange: Ligi Sao, Chris Satae, Sam Lisone, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Simon Mannering, Joseph Vuna, Anthony Gelling, Hayze Perham, Ata Hingano, Issac Luke.