Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Lawyer attacked in Whangārei courthouse lift speaks of injuries and life after ordeal

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Family Court lawyer Brintyn Smith has spoken out about being assaulted in a lift at the Whangārei Law Courts. Photo / Supplied

Family Court lawyer Brintyn Smith has spoken out about being assaulted in a lift at the Whangārei Law Courts. Photo / Supplied

A lawyer attacked in the Whangārei courthouse lift has spoken out about the injuries he suffered and the ongoing effects that could keep him away from any courthouse building in the coming days, or even

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate