Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Lack of investment blamed for Northland’s roading woes after Cyclone Gabrielle

By
4 mins to read
State Highway 1 remains closed through the Brynderwyns, with light vehicles having to detour through Mangawhai, and trucks via Dargaville. Photo / Michael Cunningham

State Highway 1 remains closed through the Brynderwyns, with light vehicles having to detour through Mangawhai, and trucks via Dargaville. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A lack of Government investment is being blamed for the current state of Northland’s roads, as two sections of State Highway 1 remain closed.

There was no timeline yet for re-opening either the Brynderwyns or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate