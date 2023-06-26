Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Kevin Page: Have you heard the one about the retiree, the educator and the tractor driver?

Kevin Page
By
7 mins to read
Taking time to chat to people you might meet some thoroughly interesting everyday people and it takes your mind off the daily grind. Photo / 123rf

Taking time to chat to people you might meet some thoroughly interesting everyday people and it takes your mind off the daily grind. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Have you heard the one about the retiree, the educator and the tractor driver?

To be honest it’s not going to have you rolling in the aisles in stitches, but it is interesting and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate