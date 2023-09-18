Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: For a brief minute or so our lives were filled with the possibility of great trauma

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
As they pulled up Kevin Page saw “someone” - or at least the shadow of someone – through the ranch slider. Inside the house. Photo / 123rf

As they pulled up Kevin Page saw “someone” - or at least the shadow of someone – through the ranch slider. Inside the house. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Most of us, I’m sure, will have encountered something akin to that which Mrs P and I faced just the other day.

It turned out to be nothing. But for a brief minute or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate