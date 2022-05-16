Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Attempted car theft leads to embarrassing confrontation

6 minutes to read
Larrikins smashing his car window - part of a mini crime wave - inspired Kevin Page to think about building a protective moat, complete with crocodiles, around his home.

Larrikins smashing his car window - part of a mini crime wave - inspired Kevin Page to think about building a protective moat, complete with crocodiles, around his home.

Northern Advocate

ON THE SAME PAGE:

OPINION:

We've had a bit of a mini crime wave in the area where I live.

At some point or another over the last few weeks, a few of our neighbours

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei