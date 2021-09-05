Kerikeri's Scooby the lamb baasking in attention thanks to lockdown

Scooby the lamb gives his foster mum Ellee Newman, 16, a cuddle during a walk at Kerikeri Basin. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A lockdown lamb is turning heads in Kerikeri as it accompanies its owner on regular walks around the town.

While there's nothing unusual about seeing families out walking their pets during lockdown it is a little out of ordinary if the animal in question is a lamb.

Twice a day Ellee Newman, 16, heads out with her little brother Zane, 4, and various other family members for a leg-stretch.

Scooby the lamb crosses the pedestrian bridge by the Stone Store with foster mum Ellee Newman, 16, and her brother Zane, 4. Photo / Peter de Graaf

They are invariably joined by Scooby the lamb who gambols closely behind, stopping regularly to nibble plants along the way.

Ellee took him in when he was orphaned at a day old on her boyfriend's farm. Now just over two weeks old, he insists on a walk every morning and afternoon, bleating and showing signs of boredom if rain keeps the family inside.

They usually walk the Wairoa Stream Track but sometimes head to Kerikeri Basin for a change of scenery.

Scooby the lamb at Kerikeri Basin on his twice-daily walk with Ellee Newman, 16, and brother Zane, 4. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Scooby was lucky to be orphaned during a Covid outbreak because it means extra time and attention from his foster family.

''It's been good having him in lockdown because we can spend more time with him. The walking is good for us too, it gives us exercise and gets us outside during lockdown.''

Scooby also gets plenty of attention from other walkers and joggers.

Scooby the lamb at Kerikeri Basin on his twice-daily walk with Ellee Newman, 16, and brother Zane, 4. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ellee said Scooby seemed to think he was human because he was always trying to invite himself into the house. Like a human child he also had to be entertained constantly.

''When he can't see me he baas like he's saying, 'Where are you mum?'''

Scooby's future is not yet certain but Ellee, who is planning to study agriculture in Whangārei next year, is adamant it won't involve a trip to the freezing works.