A 20ha block of gum trees between the Heritage Bypass (left) and the town centre has long formed part of Kerikeri's skyline. Photo / Aerial Vision

A 300-home residential development in central Kerikeri will change the face of the booming Bay of Islands town if it goes ahead as planned.

A 20 hectare block of gum trees, bordered by the Heritage Bypass, Kerikeri River and the town centre, is the last significant chunk of undeveloped, residential-zoned land in central Kerikeri.

Owned for more than 60 years by the Bing family, the land was sold late last year for an undisclosed sum.

Consents to fell the gum trees, which are about 90 years old, are already in place.

The development is currently on hold pending legal action over the sale but the new owner is said to be keen to proceed as soon as possible.

Land Information NZ documents show the property is still owned by the Bings but has had a caveat placed on it by Matakana-based company Turnstone Ltd.

Dennis Corbett, former owner of Harcourts Bay of Islands and local liaison for the project, said it would be "fairly intensive" housing.

"But there will be a lot of green space and wetlands will be preserved. There will be a walkway and the existing reserve will be enhanced," he said.

"The purchaser is serious about it. They'll do it properly and it'll be a very nice subdivision of about 300 lots."

Since last year's sale the Bings had decided to cancel the contract "for reasons unknown at this stage".

The purchaser had put a caveat on the property and was going to court to enforce the contract.

The cost of the project was confidential but significant.

The development would involve removing the gum trees.

If the initial contract had gone through, the trees would likely have been felled during the summer just gone. Felling and de-stumping would be all but impossible during winter.

While the gums have become part of Kerikeri's skyline — along with its redwood shelterbelts — Corbett said they put the town at risk.

"If a fire was to happen in there, what would happen to Kerikeri?"

Road access had not yet been settled but one entry was likely to be off Clark Rd with another from the Heritage Bypass.

The Bing property gums have formed a backdrop for Kerikeri, such as here at the Heritage Bypass roundabout, for 90 years. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The development could be a catalyst for a long-stalled Far North District Council project to build a bypass around Kerikeri's town centre.

The land needed for a bypass diverting through traffic off the main street is already owned by the council but otherwise little progress has been made, despite decades of lobbying by community group Vision Kerikeri.

Founder Rod Brown said the development would increase traffic through the already congested town centre.

In the short term the council should proceed with a bypass between the two supermarket roundabouts as soon as possible.

Half the 500m route was already a road and the council owned all the properties required for the bypass, so it would be relatively inexpensive.

In the long term the bypass should be extended all the way to the Heritage Bypass, he said.

"Potentially, the Bing development, if done well and well planned, could have a good outcome, although it would be a great loss to see Kerikeri's backdrop of eucalypts go. They are part of our heritage. But the reality is the gums are now 90 years old and, in our climate, sadly approaching the end of their lives," Brown said.

The Bing property, currently covered in 90-year-old gum trees, is the last significant chunk of undeveloped, residential-zoned land in central Kerikeri. Photo / Aerial Vision

Corbett is also the local representative for an even bigger development which could be built on the 200ha Brownlie property between State Highway 10, Kerikeri River and Bay of Islands Golf Course.

Those plans were reported by the Advocate in August last year.

At the time Corbett said the development could house 2000-3000 people, include a four-and-a-half star hotel, and have its own water and wastewater systems.

Existing bush and wetlands would be protected and cycling and walking paths would be built from Kerikeri through to Waipapa and the new sports hub planned on SH10.

The number of homes that could be built on the Brownlie property would depend on its zoning.

The land is currently zoned rural production and is mostly pasture.

"We're making progress there. We're working with the council and we've got high-level planners doing their bit at the moment, so it's looking promising."

If the two projects went ahead as planned they would take care of Kerikeri's growth for the next 10 years, if not 20.

They could also help the council solve the area's wastewater and roading problems through sheer economy of scale, he said.

More would be known about the Brownlie development in coming weeks, Corbett said.

Both projects would be staged.

The Bing and Brownlie properties are separated by Bay of Islands Golf Course.

The Brownlie property is owned by Steve Brownlie, a Hawke's Bay orchardist and owner of Homegrown Juice Company.

Earlier this week the Advocate reported Kerikeri was the most sought-after area in Northland by home buyers, according to the number of people viewing properties listed on Trade Me. It was followed by Mangawhai/Mangawhai Heads and Paihia.

Overall both supply and demand increased by 13 per cent in Northland during March, compared to the month before.

Word on the street

We asked Kerikeri residents what they thought about the housing plan and losing the town's eucalyptus backdrop.

Lane Ayr. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lane Ayr wanted the council to bring back development contributions so ratepayers weren't saddled with the extra infrastructure costs.

"Things grow and evolve, that's normal, but we've got to have effective planning for growth. And you have to do it in a way that the cost of the development is not borne by existing ratepayers."

AnnMaree Mills. Photo / Peter de Graaf

AnnMaree Mills was concerned about the effect of removing the gums on Kerikeri's vaunted microclimate.

"I'd prefer some sort of model where the healthy trees were kept, for environmental reasons and because Kerikeri could become a wind tunnel. They were planted in the 1930s to stop the wind and create the microclimate we enjoy now."

Rob Buchanan. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rob Buchanan saw the gums as a fire hazard but wanted other trees retained.

"I hope they don't take the redwoods out, they're beautiful trees. They can live for millennia in California. But the gums ... as long as they use the wood, they'd be removing a threat to Kerikeri. Gums trees are the perfect fire starter. With all that gum resin a fire could easily run all the way down to the Stone Store. They're a danger to have around a residential area."

Inge Bremer. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Inge Bremer supported both developments based on what she knew so far.

"Denser housing is very important and the trees have reached their age. I'd like to see the wood milled on-site and used for building materials. I also very much support the plans for a cycle trail to the new sports hub. If kids could ride there on their bikes they wouldn't be so dependent on their parents and traffic problems would be reduced. Also, the Brownlie development is planning its own sewage system, which is good because Kerikeri's new sewage plant is already fully used. It could be good for Kerikeri, if it's done correctly."

Maureen Hudspith said Kerikeri "absolutely" needed more housing.

"The only drawback is we don't have the infrastructure to go with it. I'm not concerned about the trees — they're gum trees."