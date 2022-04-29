Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kerikeri's new 300-home development could change the face of the town

7 minutes to read
A 20ha block of gum trees between the Heritage Bypass (left) and the town centre has long formed part of Kerikeri's skyline. Photo / Aerial Vision

A 20ha block of gum trees between the Heritage Bypass (left) and the town centre has long formed part of Kerikeri's skyline. Photo / Aerial Vision

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

A 300-home residential development in central Kerikeri will change the face of the booming Bay of Islands town if it goes ahead as planned.

A 20 hectare block of gum trees, bordered by the Heritage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.