The Far North town of Kerikeri has made the top 10 on the “most welcoming towns” list across the entire country.

Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award for 2024 had Kerikeri at fifth out of the 10 most welcoming towns, ahead of Cambridge, Cromwell, Wānaka, Raglan and New Plymouth.

The top five were Havelock North, Whitianga, Lake Tekapo, Kaikōura and Kerikeri, in that order.

Booking.com Oceania regional manager Todd Lacey said the awarded destinations were spread across the country, “ensuring that everyone can experience the best of Kiwi hospitality regardless of where they are travelling”.

“Booking.com believes that the best traveller experiences shouldn’t be kept a secret and we want to take the time to recognise our Kiwi partners who deliver the very best experiences in the eyes of customers.

“Behind each score or certificate is a whole year filled with real travellers, real experiences and real reviews, which is a core differentiator for providers to attract their next customers.”

Our Kerikeri Charitable Trust chairwoman Annika Dickey wasn’t surprised Kerikeri had made the top 10 list.

As well as a community effort by volunteers to keep the town thriving, long-time volunteer Nola Blaine recently produced 150 hanging baskets with the Kerikeri Business Association, which are hung throughout the town and look “beautiful”, she said.

“We’ve got wonderful people, beautiful nature and the historic Kororipo reserve and basin,” Dickey said.

“Collectively we’ve got really active community groups and bit by bit we’re making this place a pretty good place to live.

“For a town to be welcoming you’ve got to have aesthetics, but most importantly, it’s the people.”

The online travel and accommodation website announced the recipients of its 12th annual Traveller Review Awards on February 1.

The awards are based on more than 309 million verified customer reviews with 1.48 million accommodation providers, 449 rental car companies and 129 taxi providers receiving an award.

More than 7300 New Zealand travel partners were recognised for their consistent hospitality, with holiday homes the most-awarded accommodation type by Kiwi travellers.

Otago was awarded in the top 10 “most welcoming regions on earth” for its award-winning wineries, sprawling mountain ranges, rich history and dramatic coastlines.

The southeastern region ranked alongside iconic global destinations like Boyaća in Colombia, Trentino - Alto Adige in Italy and Lapland in Finland.

“The Traveller Review Awards are our way of thanking and publicly acknowledging the top notch service our Kiwi partners provide to travellers and the critical role they play in our mission of making it easier for everyone to experience the world,” Lacey said.

