Kerikeri foodbank closure leaves Northland families struggling for kai

Jenny Ling
Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Bald Angels Charitable Trust founder Therese Wickbom is calling on the community to come together to help families struggling with food insecurity. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Northland charity is calling on the community to help vulnerable whānau after the closure of a Kerikeri foodbank and budgeting service.

Bald Angels Charitable Trust founder Therese Wickbom said a lack of food security has become a major issue since the Kerikeri-based Kairos Foodbank closed several months ago.

